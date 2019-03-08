Drivers warned broken-down crane could cause rush hour delays

Police have warned drivers a broken-down crane could cause delays. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Drivers have been warned there could be delays near King's Lynn due to a broken-down crane.

Norfolk police said the large crane had broken down on the A149, between the Hardwick roundabout and the Queen Elizabeth roundabout.

They said it could cause delays and urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

