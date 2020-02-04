Motorists face 25-mile diversion due to flooding measures

Work to improve drainage to prevent flooding in a village housing estate will leave motorists facing a 25-mile diversion.

Garboldisham Road in Kenninghall will be closed for three days from March 3 as part of work to install extra drainage with an alternative route taking traffic via Garboldisham and the A1066 to Diss, and then via the B1077 through Shelfanger and Winfarthing.

The suggested lengthy alternative route has left some residents baffled but Highway Agency rules state that diversions must be on road of a similar status as the road closed.

The £37,000 scheme by Norfolk County Council, which will begin on February 17 and last five weeks in total, will also include drains repairs and maintenance.

A raised section at the junction of Garboldisham Road and Crown Meadow will be added as an extra measure to help ensure water flows into the drains as intended.

During the three days the road is closed to through traffic from Tye Cottage, Market Place to the junction of Crown Courtyard, Market Place, access will be maintained to residents and businesses.