Search

Advanced search

How bus users have changed the way they pay for tickets

PUBLISHED: 11:38 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 15 January 2020

An mTicket used by bus passengers on First Eastern Counties Buses. Picture: Archant

An mTicket used by bus passengers on First Eastern Counties Buses. Picture: Archant

Archant

Changes to the way people pay for things have been laid bare by new figures which show than half of bus passengers using First Eastern Counties routes pay through cashless methods.

As of the end of November 2019, 58pc of bus users on the network used mTickets, which can be brought through a mobile phone app and are scanned on vehicles, or paid for tickets with contactless card technology.

First covers all of Norfolk, north Suffolk, Ipswich and cross country routes from King's Lynn to Peterborough and a few years ago the percentage of passengers buying mTickets was 25pc.

Out of all 13 First Bus networks across the UK, First Eastern Counties Buses, which covers one of the smaller areas and carries out 23 million passenger journeys each year, is fifth highest in terms of mTicket sales.

David Jordan, marketing manager for First, said: "Gone are the days when people rock up on a bus with £20 to pay for a weekly ticket. We have not found any real resistance from any user group. Scanning an mTicket is easy because it takes a fraction of a second."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Deal with congestion to speed up buses, transport chief says



He added the majority of the 39pc of passengers who continued to pay with money were occasional bus users. The remaining 3pc of passengers bought tickets through the commuter travel club, offering discounted tickets through big companies, and some student travel passes.

The mTicket was piloted successfully by First Eastern Counties Buses routes for University of East Anglia students and Ipswich buses and introduced on the whole network in October 2015.

It was one of the earlier First networks to take on the new ticket system but was one of the final groups to adopt contactless payment technology in May 2018.

Mr Jordan added: "Moving to contactless was a natural progression. We were getting more people asking if we accepted contactless card payments. We were responding to increasing demand. When people go out they often just take their phone to pay for things."

MORE: Norwich could get 50 new buses if bid for transport cash millions succeeds



All tickets can be bought through the mTicket app including daily, weekly, monthly and 10-trip tickets.

Mr Jordan added: "Bus travel is part of the solution in tackling environmental concerns and increasing population."

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We have turned our back on being a café’: Historic hotel makes restaurant announcement

Hannah Springham and partner Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Paddy Davitt: Death, taxes...and clap banners

Jonny Howson sealed a big win for Norwich City back in 2013 in another pivotal relegation battle against West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: The moment thieves try to ram raid business with stolen BMW

The attempted ram raid at CAN Fixings, captured by one of the security cameras at CAN Fixings. Insert of Nick Clover and Alan Freeman of CAN Fixings Photo: CAN Fixings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists