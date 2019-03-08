Search

Plans for improvements at two city roundabouts if funding secured

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 13 August 2019

The Heartsease roundabout, Plumstead Road, Norwich PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Archant Norfolk

Improvements to two of the city's most dangerous roundabouts could be made if a funding bid is successful.

Norfolk County Council hopes to make changes at the Kett's Hill and Heartsease Fiveways roundabouts if its hopes of securing cash through a government fund come to fruition.

In September last year, figures revealed both were among the most dangerous junctions in the city, with seven crashes resulting in injury recorded at Kett's Hill in just two years, and five at Heartsease.

At the time, the council confirmed potential improvements were being explored.

Calls have been made in the past to make the changes, including from Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, who in 2013 wrote to councillors asking them to look into options for Heartsease after receiving complaints.

But at the time the council said, despite it being a priority for new pedestrian crossings, it could not justify the £3m needed to implement the changes.

Marion Maxwell, city councillor for Crome, which covers Heartsease, said the Fiveways was a "fairly dangerous" roundabout, but that generally people took care while navigating it and that she had not received any complaints over it.

MORE: Revealed - the 10 most dangerous junctions in Norwich

But one woman, who lives on Harvey Lane, towards the Aldi supermarket, said she avoided using it at peak times, adding that there is "too much traffic for the size of [the roundabout]".

She said, as a pedestrian, she also avoided crossing the roads at busy times.

Currently, only two of the five roads off the roundabout have designated crossings.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said its latest bid to the Transforming Cities fund - a government cash pot which saw the city granted £6m in its first round - had included proposed investment for the Plumstead Road area.

They said safety improvements at both roundabouts were "still under development pending appropriate funding being secured".

"The application to the main round of funding is due to be submitted in November, with an announcement to follow early next year," they said.

