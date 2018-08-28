Search

Advanced search

Horses roaming free in rush hour traffic cause ‘havoc’

PUBLISHED: 19:13 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:28 07 November 2018

There horses which had been running free in the road dodged traffic before being lead to safety by passers by. Picture: Archant

There horses which had been running free in the road dodged traffic before being lead to safety by passers by. Picture: Archant

Archant

A pair of horses which caused “havoc” when they began roaming free in rush hour traffic, have been led to safety by passers by.

The tow horses were lead to safety by passers-by. Picture: ArchantThe tow horses were lead to safety by passers-by. Picture: Archant

The animals, were spotted running around in Colney Lane, near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at around 4.30pm today.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous and helped guide the horses to safety said: “They were just causing absolute havoc running up and down in the middle of the road.

“The traffic was really slow moving, it was busy but slow, so luckily they didn’t get hit.”

The woman added that the in order to prevent the animals reaching the A47 a small group people left their cars to lead the horses to safety in a nearby field.

The police were also called, helping to guide the horses and return them to the field they had escaped from.

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant
Local Guide