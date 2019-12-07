Warning of delays as lane is closed on busy road

BT is carrying out work between now and next Thursday, December 12 to "restore service" on the A12 Horn Hill in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as a lane has been closed on a busy road.

The warning comes as BT carries out work between now and next Thursday, December 12 to "restore service" on the A12 Horn Hill in Lowestoft.

With BT carrying out the work until next week, a lane closure is in operation "on the roundabout exit onto Horn Hill."

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the work is to be carried out on the roundabout exit onto Horn Hill with "access required to underground Openreach structure to restore service - no structural changes."

