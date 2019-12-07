Search

Advanced search

Warning of delays as lane is closed on busy road

PUBLISHED: 15:18 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 07 December 2019

BT is carrying out work between now and next Thursday, December 12 to “restore service” on the A12 Horn Hill in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

BT is carrying out work between now and next Thursday, December 12 to "restore service" on the A12 Horn Hill in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as a lane has been closed on a busy road.

The warning comes as BT carries out work between now and next Thursday, December 12 to "restore service" on the A12 Horn Hill in Lowestoft.

With BT carrying out the work until next week, a lane closure is in operation "on the roundabout exit onto Horn Hill."

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the work is to be carried out on the roundabout exit onto Horn Hill with "access required to underground Openreach structure to restore service - no structural changes."

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Chain to reopen city pub as ‘lively warm up venue’

Gibraltar Gardens closed in September Credit: Denise Bradley

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Farke responds to Leitner rift rumours

Moritz Leitner has to fight his way back in Norwich City's Premier League plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Air ambulance responds after young girl suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to a medical emergency in Gorleston. Photo: EAAA

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

School ‘utterly thrilled’ after outstanding rating

Sparhawk Infant School in Norwich has been rated outstanding by Ofsted under the inspectorate's new inspection framework. Picture: Sally Mann

Warning of delays as lane is closed on busy road

BT is carrying out work between now and next Thursday, December 12 to “restore service” on the A12 Horn Hill in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists