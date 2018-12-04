School pupils fired up by a practical lesson about vehicle emissions at Hammond Ford

Hammond Ford sales executive James Coe explains to Holton Primary School pupils learn how reducing the weight of a car helps make it more efficient. Picture: Hammond Motor Group Hammond Motor Group

Schools pupils visited Hammond Ford at Halesworth to find out more about vehicle emissions and the effects and associated dangers from car engines left running when stationary.

Staff and students from Holton Primary School visited Hammond Motor Group to provide real-world scenarios to aid the children’s understanding of the legalities and effects of vehicle emissions.

This project is part of the latest initiative from Suffolk County Council’s road safety department which targets the effects of idling cars and the associated dangers.

The year four children, aged eight and nine, were given a tour of the Hammond Ford site at Halesworth by Louise Hammond, forecourt manager. The selected students were the school’s junior road safety officers (JRSO) for this year.

Technician Paul Francis-Corke carried out an MOT to show how the soot particles in a diesel engine are tested and sales executive James Coe gave a talk about what the manufacturers are doing to reduce vehicle emissions.

The students then got hands-on with the all-new Ford Focus, designed to reduce emissions and perform more economically than the previous model.

James used a bag of sugar to illustrate one kilogram and the students were asked to imagine 88 bags which, he explained, was how much lighter the new Focus was compared to the previous model, helping make it more efficient.

Headteacher Christine Starkl and teaching assistant Amy Fenn thanked the team at Hammonds.

“The visit was very interesting and the students learnt a lot. When we go back to school the children will work on a leaflet about what they have learnt to send home to all the parents.”

Louise Hammond added: “Being at the heart of the community, and working closely with local schools and organisations, is something very important to us.”

The family-run business has been active in the local community since 1962 and this is one of many projects it regularly gets involved with. Other projects include Halesworth Men’s Shed, Meadowgreen Dog Rescue Centre, Edgar Sewter Playschool and the company continues to support its chosen charity, Guide Dogs For The Blind.