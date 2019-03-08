Drivers face week of delays on busy road

The stretch of road after Hillington on the A148. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Drivers face a week of delays due to temporary traffic lights.

The traffic lights are set up near Beaches Barn on the Fakenham Road in Hillington, where teams from Anglian Water are establishing a new water connection.

The lights are affecting traffic travelling in both directions.

Anglian Water say the traffic lights will remain in place until Friday, August 16 when the work is expected to be completed.

During peak times drivers have been delayed for around 30 minutes and traffic has tailed back as far as West Rudham.