Drivers could be in for a smoother ride on A11 after work

Drivers could have a smoother journey after spending £660,000 on improvements on the A11.

A road renewal and maintenance scheme across the east of England, worth £8.4m, saw the funds invested in the dual carriageway.

From September to November work took place, including concrete repairs from Tuttles Lane northbound to the Thickthorn roundabout, resurfacing at Brandon Roundabout, new road markings at Fiveways Red Lodge southbound, concrete repairs and skid resistance at Barton Mills southbound, skid resistance at Newmarket Road northbound and skid resistance resurfacing at Newmarket Road, Fiveways.

The work is a part of a £60m-plus investment that Highways England is delivering into maintaining and operating the region's roads for drivers between April 2019 and March 2020.

Highways England regional director, Martin Fellows, said: "Keeping the road network in good condition is essential for safety and in helping keep people's journeys reliable."