Bridge to close with further disruption expected

Overnight works are set to be carried out on the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Drivers and mariners are being warned they could face disruption as a bridge is closed and traffic is diverted.

Further overnight works are scheduled to take place at the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft.

Highways England is set to carry out repair works to the bridge over three nights later this month.

The works are scheduled to take place from 8pm to 6am between January 20 and January 22 - with drivers likely to face delays as the bridge is closed and traffic is diverted.

As the bridge is temporarily closed, traffic restrictions will be in place with a diversion route of 15.1km in operation.

Three nights of overnight works took place last month, after a "fault was found" during more than 20 nights of works to the bridge between October and November.

A fault with the hydraulics on the bridge caused widespread traffic chaos in November, as Highways England engineers were unable to lower the bridge following the planned overnight works.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map on our websites.