Delays warning as work continues on high-speed internet network

CityFibre Metro Networks Ltd are carrying out overnight works "from outside Bannatyne Health Club in Lowestoft to the roundabout junction with Rotterdam Road", Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as work continues on a multi-million pound scheme to install new ultrafast broadband.

As Lowestoft is one of 10 towns in Suffolk to benefit from a project installing ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband to all public sector premises, work started in town this month.

With work taking place from now until Friday, January 24 on Barnards Way in Lowestoft additional overnight works will also be carried out from Friday, January 17 to Tuesday, January 21 on the A1117 Peto Way in Lowestoft.

It comes as Gigabit broadband specialists CityFibre Metro Networks Ltd and MLL Telecom have identified an extension of 5km to the proposed core network fibre run in Lowestoft.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the overnight works are being carried out.

It states that the works will be taking place between 6.30pm and 6am "from outside Bannatyne Health Club in Lowestoft to the roundabout junction with Rotterdam Road", according to CityFibre.

