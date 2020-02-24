Delays warning as ultra-fast broadband works continue

Two weeks of work will take place from outside the fire station to the junction of Northgate on Normanston Drive, Lowestoft with two-way traffic control signals in operation. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as work continues on a multi-million pound scheme to install new ultrafast broadband.

With Lowestoft being one of 10 towns in Suffolk to benefit from a project installing ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband to all public sector premises, work started on Barnards Way and Peto Way in the town last month.

And now the project will continue as two weeks of work is carried out on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the works take place from Friday, February 28 to March 12.

It comes as Gigabit broadband specialists CityFibre Metro Networks Ltd and MLL Telecom have identified an extension of 5km to the proposed core network fibre run in Lowestoft.

The Suffolk Roadworks map states the work to "excavate and install new fibre optic cable and duct" will be carried out from "outside the fire station to the junction of Northgate on Normanston Drive," with two-way traffic control signals in operation.

