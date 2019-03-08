Search

Roundabout unveiled after weekend of disruption

PUBLISHED: 13:27 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 03 September 2019

Work has started on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A new roundabout has been unveiled following a weekend of frustration for drivers.

The main Norwich to Ipswich road was completely closed at the Hempnall junction from 8pm on Friday, August 30, but reopened ahead of schedule at 10pm on Sunday.

Drivers can now use part of the new Hempnall roundabout, which is due to be completed following a second weekend closure from 8pm on Friday, September 6 until 6am on Monday, September 9.

The work caused disruption over the weekend, with drivers reporting huge traffic jams as a result of the closure.

But many defended the £4.6m addition, which is being built to replace a notorious crossroads after the council identified it as an accident blackspot earlier this year.

