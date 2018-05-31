Search

Advanced search

Heavy traffic in Norwich due to emergency roadworks

PUBLISHED: 12:09 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 12 July 2020

There is heavy traffic on Magdalen Street, Norwich, due to emergency roadworks. Picture: Archant

There is heavy traffic on Magdalen Street, Norwich, due to emergency roadworks. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2012

Emergency roadworks are causing delays for drivers in Norwich.

Work is currently taking place on Magdalen Street, on the north side of the city centre, resulting in heavy traffic.

Queues are especially severe on nearby Magpie Road.

Sanders Coaches tweeted on Sunday (July 12) morning that it was unable to serve Anglia Square in either direction.

It said all of its services were entering and leaving the city via Palace Street and Whitefriars, near Norwich’s law courts.

For the latest travel information, check the EDP’s live traffic map.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

First couple married in Norwich cathedral since lockdown enjoy ‘beautiful’ ceremony

Newlyweds Joe Howard and Victoria Howard were the first people to get married post lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘People are abusing this town’ - campaign group wants end to speeding ‘plague’

Hingham Road Safety Campaign has been launched in an attempt to crack down on speeding in the town. Picture: Geoff Bedford

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

‘Not part of the village experience’ - noise fears over plans for 2,000 pig farm

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Most Read

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

Heavy traffic in Norwich due to emergency roadworks

There is heavy traffic on Magdalen Street, Norwich, due to emergency roadworks. Picture: Archant

Hole cut in fence after two attempted break-ins at RAF base

Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

‘People are abusing this town’ - campaign group wants end to speeding ‘plague’

Hingham Road Safety Campaign has been launched in an attempt to crack down on speeding in the town. Picture: Geoff Bedford

Owners rent out Tudor country estate for £14,000 a week after weddings cancelled

Hales Hall is for hire this summer after owners Gary and Helen Johnston see weddings cancelled because of coronavirus.Pic: submitted/Archant