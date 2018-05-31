Heavy traffic in Norwich due to emergency roadworks

There is heavy traffic on Magdalen Street, Norwich, due to emergency roadworks. Picture: Archant Archant © 2012

Emergency roadworks are causing delays for drivers in Norwich.

Work is currently taking place on Magdalen Street, on the north side of the city centre, resulting in heavy traffic.

Queues are especially severe on nearby Magpie Road.

Sanders Coaches tweeted on Sunday (July 12) morning that it was unable to serve Anglia Square in either direction.

It said all of its services were entering and leaving the city via Palace Street and Whitefriars, near Norwich’s law courts.

