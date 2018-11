Heavy traffic in Diss as road works continue

Traffic is extremely heavy in Diss town centre. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

Works on Victoria Road are continuing to cause traffic jams in Diss.

Drivers have experienced heavy traffic today extending from the works, opposite Diss Leisure Centre, up Mere Street and Chapel Street.

Queues have also been reported on Stuston Road heading out of Diss.

The works are to create a new pedestrian and cycle crossing.