People invited to have say over county's buses

A orevious Norfolk Bus Forum. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

People will be able to ask questions about the county's bus services at a public meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk Bus Forum will hold the meeting at the Forum in Norwich today.The bus forum is a group of stakeholders which includes The Norfolk Federation of Women's Institutes, bus operators, bus user groups, and accessibility groups, as well as other representatives from local businesses, health and education.

You may also want to watch:

The bus forum meets once per quarter to develop and promote Norfolk's public transport network - and holds one of those meetings in public each year.

Representatives from Norfolk County Council and the bus operators will be talking at the meeting.

Part of the meeting will give people who attend the chance to put forward their own questions and make their own points.

The meeting will take place in the Auditorium at the Forum, from 10am.