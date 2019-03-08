Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Is your car insured correctly?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 March 2019

It’s important to know what level of car insurance cover you require to avoid stressful and potentially expensive situations Picture: Paolese - stock.adobe.com

It’s important to know what level of car insurance cover you require to avoid stressful and potentially expensive situations Picture: Paolese - stock.adobe.com

©Paolese - stock.adobe.com

You may quickly answer “yes” to the question of whether you have the right car insurance, but there are several different types of insurance policies, so it’s worth checking that you’ve got the correct cover.

Many drivers are unaware that they may be driving around uninsured because they don't have the right cover Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoMany drivers are unaware that they may be driving around uninsured because they don't have the right cover Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Making sure your car is insured correctly is just as important as getting the cover itself. For instance, if you use your car to commute to work, but your insurance policy only covers social driving, your car insurance may be invalid. That means that, should you be involved in an accident, your insurer may not pay out. Worse than that, you could even find yourself in trouble with the police.

When gathering insurance quotes, it’s important to know what level of car insurance cover you require to avoid these stressful and potentially expensive situations. It’s also important to remember that, while it’s tempting to search around for the cheapest car insurance, the most important thing is to ensure you’ve got the right cover.

So, what car insurance do you need?

Social use only insurance

Also known as social car insurance, domestic car insurance and pleasure car insurance, social driving refers to any driving that doesn’t relate to work or a business – such as driving to see friends, to the shops or to the airport.

Social and commuting insurance

This type of cover relates to all the above, with the addition of using the car to commute to work, i.e. driving to one permanent place of work. It also counts as commuting if you’re driving to a train or coach station to continue your journey to work, or if you’re routinely driving someone else to work in your car.

Business use insurance

You may need specialist business car insurance if you’re using your car for business purposes beyond commuting to and from your one permanent place of work.

There are different kinds of business cover depending on who’s using the car (just you, for instance, or you and your spouse) and what you’re using it for. So, if you’re not sure, it’s worth speaking to your insurer and asking them to clarify what you need on your policy, as not all insurers are the same.

Know what you’re covered for

It would seem that many drivers are unaware that they may be driving around uninsured; after all, they’ve taken out a car insurance policy and they’d be forgiven for thinking they’d done what’s required of them.

However, sometimes drivers look for the cheapest deal  without necessarily checking what kind of cover is included in the policy. This results in drivers thinking they’ve got a great deal on their car insurance, only to potentially end up in trouble later on if they’re involved in an accident while using the car for something it is not covered for.

If you are stopped for whatever reason, and police find you’re not covered correctly, you could end up with six points on your licence and a fine of up to £5,000.

To make sure this doesn’t happen to you, it’s best to get proper advice on what you’re covered for and to make sure your car is insured correctly. You can do this by contacting your local insurance experts.

Krushal Patel, Norwich Branch Manager at A-Plan Insurance, says: “Buying car insurance should be a relatively easy process, but ensuring you have the right cover in place can be more challenging if the right questions aren’t asked. At A-Plan we step through questions that are appropriate for your risk and, if questions arise, our friendly staff will answer them for you.”

The Norwich branch of A-Plan is at 1 Surrey Street, Norwich, NR1 3NX, call 01603 863020, or visit www.aplan.co.uk/norwich

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Stolen car crashes after police chase through city centre

Officers from Moonshot City arrested the driver after a short chase through Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Our hearts are broken into a million pieces’ - mum’s tribute as Norwich musician loses cancer battle

Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Bomb disposal squad ‘casually chucks mortar in truck’ after it was found by metal detectorist

A road closure was put in place after a mortar was discovered at Tattersett. Picture: PA

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

‘Our hearts are broken into a million pieces’ - mum’s tribute as Norwich musician loses cancer battle

Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Stolen car crashes after police chase through city centre

Officers from Moonshot City arrested the driver after a short chase through Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Robert Lambert: Natural born leader of King’s Lynn Stars

Stars' skipper Robert Lambert Picture: Ian Burt

Running column: Wymondham 20 was a stark reminder of what’s coming on marathon day

Dominic Blake crosses the finish line at the Wymondhamn 20. Picture: Mark Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists