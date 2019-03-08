Traffic measures to be placed in Norwich road for two weeks for resurfacing works

Pavement resurfacing works will take place in Harvey Lane, Norwich. Picture: Google Google

Traffic measures will be put in place at a Norwich road while pavement resurfacing works are carried out.

Work will begin in Harvey Lane, off Yarmouth Road, on or shortly after Monday, June 24, which is scheduled to last for two weeks.

The work, which will cost around £20,000, will involve removing the uneven and broken paving slabs and replacing it with an asphalt surface.

The western footpath from Holmwood Rise to Pilling Park entrance will be closed and two-way traffic signals will be placed in Harvey Lane.

Pedestrians will be directed to use the opposite footpath and temporary crossings will be provided at either end of the works.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "Work has been programmed in an attempt to minimise disruption. The county council thanks people for their patience while this footpath improvement work is carried out."