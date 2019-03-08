Road to be closed and traffic diverted for gas works

Motorists are being warned that they could face delays as gas works are carried out and traffic is diverted.

The work is set to take place on Harrington Avenue in Lowestoft with the works scheduled to last for three days.

With Cadent carrying out the work between Monday, July 29 and Wednesday, July 31, a section of the road will be closed and traffic is to be diverted.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states: "Cadent are carrying out essential works in the road to connect properties to the gas network.

"We do this to ensure they can access energy from their chosen gas supplier."

With traffic restrictions on Harrington Avenue, a diversion route of 0.7km will be in operation throughout the works.

