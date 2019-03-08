Search

Advanced search

Road to be closed and traffic diverted for gas works

PUBLISHED: 10:58 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 15 July 2019

Cadent is set to carry out work between Monday, July 29 and Wednesday, July 31 on Harrington Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Cadent is set to carry out work between Monday, July 29 and Wednesday, July 31 on Harrington Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned that they could face delays as gas works are carried out and traffic is diverted.

The work is set to take place on Harrington Avenue in Lowestoft with the works scheduled to last for three days.

With Cadent carrying out the work between Monday, July 29 and Wednesday, July 31, a section of the road will be closed and traffic is to be diverted.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states: "Cadent are carrying out essential works in the road to connect properties to the gas network.

"We do this to ensure they can access energy from their chosen gas supplier."

With traffic restrictions on Harrington Avenue, a diversion route of 0.7km will be in operation throughout the works.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Reader Letter: Here’s the solution to all the issues with the NDR

A reader has written in to give their opinion on the NDR. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Reader Letter: Here’s the solution to all the issues with the NDR

A reader has written in to give their opinion on the NDR. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Teens who vandalised dugout agree to clean it up

Norfolk police said the dugout at the village’s football club was damaged in June, with paint sprayed on walls and nearby path. Photo: Police

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Dutch ambassador: ‘Netherlands and East Anglia must not drift apart after Brexit’

Why the Norfolk and Suffolk must find a way to stay close to the Netherlands after Brexit
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists