Train services disrupted with ‘some lines blocked’ after points failure

PUBLISHED: 09:21 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 01 September 2020

A Greater Anglia train at Lowestoft station. Photo: Greater Anglia

A Greater Anglia train at Lowestoft station. Photo: Greater Anglia

Archant

Commuters are facing early morning disruption after some rail services were cancelled.

A points failure at Halesworth has meant that “some lines are blocked,” according to Greater Anglia.

The 9.07am Lowestoft to Ipswich train service and the 9.48am Lowestoft to Norwich train service are both cancelled due to a points failure.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: “Due to a points failure at Halesworth some lines are blocked.

“Owing to a fault with the points at Halesworth, which has made it impossible for trains to run beyond Halesworth, train service is currently disrupted on this route.

“Network Rail engineers are aware and trying to fix the fault as soon as possible.

“Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

According to Greater Anglia, disruption is expected until 10am.

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption,” it added.

Visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/ for further details.

