Delays warning ahead of 'gully cleaning' works on roads

PUBLISHED: 09:57 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 16 January 2020

Gully cleaning works will take place along the “full length of the road” on the A1117 Elm Tree Road. Works will also take place in three other roads on January 17. Picture: Google Images

Gully cleaning works will take place along the "full length of the road" on the A1117 Elm Tree Road. Works will also take place in three other roads on January 17. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned of possible delays as a series of works are carried out.

The warning comes as Suffolk Highways is set to clean gullies on roads in Lowestoft.

The gully cleaning works will take place along the "full length of the road" on the A1117 Elm Tree Road between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out, with stop/go boards in operation.

Gully cleaning works will also take place on the entire length of the A1117 Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, on the A1117 Saltwater Way in Oulton Broad, and the B1531 Victoria Road in Lowestoft on Friday, January 17.

These works will take place from 9.30am, with stop/go boards in operation providing traffic control on the roads, although delays are likely according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

■ Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

