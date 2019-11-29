Train passengers advised not to travel following fuel fault

Commuters planning to travel to Cambridge, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth from Norwich by train this morning are being advised not to due to a refuelling fault.

#Lowestoft - Due to a fault with fuel pump at Norwich depot, diesel units have been unable to be fuelled.



Some services may be cancelled or delayed.



Engineers are working on fixing the fuel pump. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) November 29, 2019

A fuel pump fault at Greater Anglia's Norwich depot has caused a number of services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to be cancelled or delayed on Friday morning.

The fault means the operator's diesel trains are unable to be fuelled.

Services to and from Sheringham have also been affected, and customers are also advised not to travel.

The disruption at Sheringham, which is seeing trains run at reduced speed, is expected to continue all day.

Disruption on the other lines will see trains cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or suspended. That is expected to continue until 10am.

Greater Anglia said it was running a "heavily reduced" service across the lines as a whole.

Trains between Norwich and London are unaffected.

For the latest travel information visit the Greater Anglia journey check website.