Trains cancelled due to faults

Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and Lowestoft have been cancelled. Picture: Archant Archant

A number of trains have been cancelled.

Three Greater Anglia trains between Norwich and Lowestoft have been cancelled due to faults this evening (Monday, November 26).

The 8.57pm service from Lowestoft to Norwich, the 10.40pm from Norwich to Lowestoft and the 11.30pm from Lowestoft to Norwich were cancelled.

