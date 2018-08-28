Search

Advanced search

Train delays after trespasser was spotted near tracks

PUBLISHED: 16:05 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 17 November 2018

Greater Anglia train at station

Greater Anglia train at station

Archant

Trains from Lowestoft to Ipswich and Norwich were cancelled after a trespass incident.

A person was spotted walking near the tracks in Melton, calling for services to be cancelled.

The alarm was raised at about midday on Saturday after the person was spotted.

The 12.57pm to Norwich and 1.07pm to Ipswich were the affected by the trespass incident.

Trains returned to the normal schedule after the trespass incident.

According to Greater Anglia, trains were delayed for more than 30,000 minutes over the past 12 months due to trespassers on or near the tracks - an increase of 33pc since 2015.

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

Car crashes into train at level crossing

A car has crashed into a train at a level crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

What we found out about death of Norfolk schoolgirl 26 years ago

Photos from the police investigation after Johanna Young's body was found. Photo: Archant

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school five years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Cromer woman admits stealing almost £12,000 from dementia sufferer

Holly Wright, of Meadow Close, Cromer, admitted stealing thousands from the victim, who is the grandmother of her ex-partner. Picture: Adrian Judd
Local Guide