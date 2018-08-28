Train delays after trespasser was spotted near tracks

Greater Anglia train at station Archant

Trains from Lowestoft to Ipswich and Norwich were cancelled after a trespass incident.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A person was spotted walking near the tracks in Melton, calling for services to be cancelled.

The alarm was raised at about midday on Saturday after the person was spotted.

The 12.57pm to Norwich and 1.07pm to Ipswich were the affected by the trespass incident.

Trains returned to the normal schedule after the trespass incident.

According to Greater Anglia, trains were delayed for more than 30,000 minutes over the past 12 months due to trespassers on or near the tracks - an increase of 33pc since 2015.