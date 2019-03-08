Trains cancelled due to faults

Trains have been cancelled due to faults this evening. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Train faults are causing problems for passengers.

Greater Anglia have cancelled five of its services due to faults to and from Norwich this evening (Wednesday, October 10).

The 7pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich and the 9.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich have both been cancelled.

Routes from Great Yarmouth and Norwich have also been affected.

Both the 7.40pm Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 8.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich have been cancelled.

And the 9.05pm Norwich to Lowestoft has been cancelled.

For more information and journey updates, visit the Greater Anglia website