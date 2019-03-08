Greater Anglia cancels more than a dozen trains

Greater Anglia has cancelled 15 trains in a three hour period this evening.

The trains all depart between 6.12pm and 9.30pm this evening and affect routes from Norwich, Ipswich, Braintree, Felixstowe, Colchester. and London Liverpool Street.

The majority of the cancellations are due to a fault with the signalling system.

Between Norwich and London, the 6.30pm and 9.30pm from Liverpool Street have been cancelled. In the opposite direction the 7pm train has also been cancelled.

For the latest travel information visit https://www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/