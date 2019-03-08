Search

Advanced search

Greater Anglia cancels more than a dozen trains

PUBLISHED: 19:57 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:58 29 July 2019

Greater Anglia has cancelled 15 trains this evening. Picture: Sonya Brown

Greater Anglia has cancelled 15 trains this evening. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Greater Anglia has cancelled 15 trains in a three hour period this evening.

The trains all depart between 6.12pm and 9.30pm this evening and affect routes from Norwich, Ipswich, Braintree, Felixstowe, Colchester. and London Liverpool Street.

You may also want to watch:

The majority of the cancellations are due to a fault with the signalling system.

Between Norwich and London, the 6.30pm and 9.30pm from Liverpool Street have been cancelled. In the opposite direction the 7pm train has also been cancelled.

For the latest travel information visit https://www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Driver accused of causing death of friend who fell from his pick-up truck

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

Roberts expects City spell to provide different challenge to his Celtic success

Patrick Roberts was too hot to handle for Luton Town at Kenilworth Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Predatory and wicked’ paedophile jailed for 20 years

Lloyd Soanes has been jailed for 20 years for sexual abuse dating back to the 1990s. Picture: Norfolk Police

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists