Train cancelled due to 'unusually large passenger flow'
PUBLISHED: 10:57 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 21 November 2019
Archant
A Greater Anglia service was cancelled this morning (Thursday, November 21) because of an "unusually large passenger flow".
The 9.17 train from Ipswich to Lowestoft was cancelled after too many people attempted to board the train.
In a Tweet, Greater Anglia said: "09:17 Ipswich to Lowestoft will be cancelled due to an unusually large passenger flow."