Search

Advanced search

Signal fault delaying trains in North Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:17 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 17 August 2020

Greater Anglia is running bus replacement services from North Walsham train station following signal problems. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Greater Anglia is running bus replacement services from North Walsham train station following signal problems. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2013

A number of lines have been blocked in North Norfolk following a signal fault.

Greater Anglia has reported a number of services may be cancelled, delayed or revised between North Walsham and Cromer until around 10am on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

No services are running between North Walsham and Sheringham until further notice, with a bus replacement service running between the towns.

The train operator said: “Due to a signal system fault around the Gunton station area, services will be disrupted.

“Signal system equipment has failed which allows the signaller to see where the trains are on the line. This fault is also affecting Walpole level crossing, where signals are stuck on a red aspect.

“Network Rail engineers are on site fixing the problem.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Supermarket closes as sinkholes open up in Norfolk town due to heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘I’ve lost £80,000’ - homeowner’s regret as builder vows to compensate for botched extension

Ms Mileham's house was still in a

Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback

Bernard Matthews unveil a three-metre high statue of a Turkey Twizzler at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk as it makes a comeback after 15 years, Reign (aged 3) views the new statue. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Supermarket closes as sinkholes open up in Norfolk town due to heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘I’ve lost £80,000’ - homeowner’s regret as builder vows to compensate for botched extension

Ms Mileham's house was still in a

Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback

Bernard Matthews unveil a three-metre high statue of a Turkey Twizzler at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk as it makes a comeback after 15 years, Reign (aged 3) views the new statue. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Norwich City transfer rumours: Spurs and England U21 midfielder set for loan switch

Oliver Skipp in action for Tottenham against Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Black water everywhere’: Woman fights back tears as floods hit her home

Angeline Connolly in her front room which was flooded after torrential rain in Sheringham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why feminism is still needed? The sports industry is not a man’s world

Norwich City Ladies Picture: Ian Burt

‘More rain to come’ - Forecasters expect more downpour to hit region, but at lighter rate

Drain covers were lifted in Sheringham after torrential rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY