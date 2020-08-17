Signal fault delaying trains in North Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 09:17 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 17 August 2020
A number of lines have been blocked in North Norfolk following a signal fault.
Greater Anglia has reported a number of services may be cancelled, delayed or revised between North Walsham and Cromer until around 10am on Monday.
No services are running between North Walsham and Sheringham until further notice, with a bus replacement service running between the towns.
The train operator said: “Due to a signal system fault around the Gunton station area, services will be disrupted.
“Signal system equipment has failed which allows the signaller to see where the trains are on the line. This fault is also affecting Walpole level crossing, where signals are stuck on a red aspect.
“Network Rail engineers are on site fixing the problem.”
