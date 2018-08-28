Search

Advanced search

Buses to replace trains on major routes from Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:27 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:27 02 December 2018

A number of Greater Anglia services to and from Norwich railway station will be replaced by buses on December 2. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A number of Greater Anglia services to and from Norwich railway station will be replaced by buses on December 2. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Buses will replace trains on transport routes across Norfolk today (Sunday).

Operator Greater Anglia has issued statements about a number of services from Norwich which will be replaced by buses.

Among them are:

Between Norwich and Diss (replacement buses all day).

Between Norwich and Sheringham (replacement buses all day).

Between Norwich and Lowestoft/Great Yarmouth (replacement buses all day) – there will be no service for Berney Arms.

Between Norwich and Cambridge (replacement buses all day).

For updates to rail services across the region go to www.greateranglia.co.uk.

• Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video WATCH: First look at BBC One’s moving Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘They were a big boost for the whole 90 minutes’ – Midfield star salutes Carrow Road faithful

Teemu Pukki has Carrow Road on its feet for a third time as Norwich City seal victory over Rotherham United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Local Guide