Greater Anglia to reopen two Norfolk ticket offices

Two Greater Anglia ticket offices in Norfolk are set to reopen with limited hours.

Ticket offices at Diss and Thetford railway stations will open their doors from Sunday, May 24, having been temporarily closed for five weeks amid the coronavirus crisis.

The office at Diss will be open every day from 6am to 10am and 3pm to 7pm, while Thetford’s will only be open during the peak morning period from 6.45am to 11.15am.

Government advice remains that people should not use public transport unless their journey is essential, and those travelling are advised to wear a face covering.

Greater Anglia has introduced measures to help maintain social distancing at stations and increased services so passengers can spread out their journeys.

The operator is still asking customers to buy tickets online or using its app, but has now reopened a total of 26 ticket offices in the East of England for those who cannot do so.