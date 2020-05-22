Search

Advanced search

Video

Greater Anglia to reopen two Norfolk ticket offices

PUBLISHED: 12:55 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 22 May 2020

Greater Anglia ticket offices at Diss and Thetford railway stations will open their doors having been closed amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Greater Anglia ticket offices at Diss and Thetford railway stations will open their doors having been closed amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two Greater Anglia ticket offices in Norfolk are set to reopen with limited hours.

The Greater Anglia ticket officee at Diss railway station will reopen having been closed amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: ArchantThe Greater Anglia ticket officee at Diss railway station will reopen having been closed amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Ticket offices at Diss and Thetford railway stations will open their doors from Sunday, May 24, having been temporarily closed for five weeks amid the coronavirus crisis.

The office at Diss will be open every day from 6am to 10am and 3pm to 7pm, while Thetford’s will only be open during the peak morning period from 6.45am to 11.15am.

MORE: ‘A very sad day’ - Campaigners’ disappointment as historic railway station set for demolition

Government advice remains that people should not use public transport unless their journey is essential, and those travelling are advised to wear a face covering.

The Greater Anglia ticket officee at Thetford railway station will reopen having been closed amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: ArchantThe Greater Anglia ticket officee at Thetford railway station will reopen having been closed amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Greater Anglia has introduced measures to help maintain social distancing at stations and increased services so passengers can spread out their journeys.

The operator is still asking customers to buy tickets online or using its app, but has now reopened a total of 26 ticket offices in the East of England for those who cannot do so.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

‘Customers from as far as Leicestershire’: How things are looking on the Norfolk coast

Crowds flocked to Hunstanton on the hottest day of the year. But elsewhere, the coast was almost deserted Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia to reopen two Norfolk ticket offices

Greater Anglia ticket offices at Diss and Thetford railway stations will open their doors having been closed amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Archant

Norfolk to see temperatures hit 20s over bank holiday weekend

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant
Drive 24