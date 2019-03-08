Rail passengers warned to expect disrupted journeys
PUBLISHED: 07:46 05 October 2019
Rail passengers have been warned to expect disrupted journeys this weekend as Greater Anglia carries out engineering works.
Changes to services will include:
- All weekend Norwich to Cambridge services will be replaced by buses between Norwich and Cambridge North;
-All weekend Ipswich to Peterborough services will be replaced by buses between Ely and Peterborough;
- Until 8.45am on Sunday only, buses will replace trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft;
- All day Saturday, buses replace trains between Norwich and Diss, except on Saturday evening.
- All day Sunday, buses replace trains between Ipswich and Norwich.
For more information, visit the Greater Anglia website.