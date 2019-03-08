Rail passengers warned to expect disrupted journeys

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Greater Anglia Archant

Rail passengers have been warned to expect disrupted journeys this weekend as Greater Anglia carries out engineering works.

Changes to services will include:

- All weekend Norwich to Cambridge services will be replaced by buses between Norwich and Cambridge North;

-All weekend Ipswich to Peterborough services will be replaced by buses between Ely and Peterborough;

- Until 8.45am on Sunday only, buses will replace trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft;

- All day Saturday, buses replace trains between Norwich and Diss, except on Saturday evening.

- All day Sunday, buses replace trains between Ipswich and Norwich.

For more information, visit the Greater Anglia website.