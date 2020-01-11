Search

Engineering work means replacement buses for Greater Anglia users

PUBLISHED: 09:26 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 11 January 2020

Rail passengers in the region have been warned to expect disruption this weekend due to engineering work.

Train operator Greater Anglia said the work means that buses will replace trains between Norwich and Lowestoft and Norwich and Great Yarmouth all day today (Saturday, January 11) and tomorrow (Sunday, January 12).

Meanwhile all weekend Ipswich to Lowestoft Greater Anglia services will be replaced by buses between Beccles and Lowestoft.

Log onto www.greateranglia.co.uk for further details.

