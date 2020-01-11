Engineering work means replacement buses for Greater Anglia users

One of Greater Anglia's new trains. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Rail passengers in the region have been warned to expect disruption this weekend due to engineering work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Train operator Greater Anglia said the work means that buses will replace trains between Norwich and Lowestoft and Norwich and Great Yarmouth all day today (Saturday, January 11) and tomorrow (Sunday, January 12).

Meanwhile all weekend Ipswich to Lowestoft Greater Anglia services will be replaced by buses between Beccles and Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

Log onto www.greateranglia.co.uk for further details.

If your journey with us has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare.

Visit www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay for more details about the scheme.