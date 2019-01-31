Search

Advanced search

Morning train from Norwich to London cancelled

31 January, 2019 - 07:28
Greater Anglia services have been affected by damage to overhead electric wires. Picture: Archant

Greater Anglia services have been affected by damage to overhead electric wires. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk 2015

Morning commuters face disruption after a rail service between Norwich and London was cancelled.

The 8.30am service to Liverpool Street has been cancelled after damage to overhead electric wires between Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green caused disruptions to services.

The issue primarily affected services between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

Lines have been reopened but disruption is expected until 8am with delays or around 10 minutes expected to some services.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

Arts and crafts company opens new shop in garden centre

PaperStory, which is run by Angela and Christopher Park, opened on January 19 in Bawdeswell Garden Centre. Picture: Supplied by Angie Park

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Region sees coldest night of 2019 as snow and ice warnings continue

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Morning train from Norwich to London cancelled

Greater Anglia services have been affected by damage to overhead electric wires. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists