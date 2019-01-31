Morning train from Norwich to London cancelled

Greater Anglia services have been affected by damage to overhead electric wires. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk 2015

Morning commuters face disruption after a rail service between Norwich and London was cancelled.

The 8.30am service to Liverpool Street has been cancelled after damage to overhead electric wires between Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green caused disruptions to services.

The issue primarily affected services between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

Lines have been reopened but disruption is expected until 8am with delays or around 10 minutes expected to some services.