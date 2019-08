Broken swing bridge disrupts rail services

The broadland village of Reedham on the River Yare in Norfolk. Reedham swing bridge. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2014

Rail services are facing disruption due to a broken swing bridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia have said a swing bridge at Reedham has become defective, forcing the company to suspend services between Norwich and Lowestoft.

Rail replacement buses will run between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft via Oulton Broad.

You may also want to watch: