Trains disrupted as tree blocks railway line

PUBLISHED: 13:05 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 21 August 2020

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Photo: STUART ANDERSON

Trains to Norwich have been disrupted as a tree is blocking the line.

The 1.44pm from Sheringham to Norwich will start its journey in Cromer and will not stop at Sheringham and West Runton.

The tree has now been removed from the line near West Runton following disruption since 10am this morning and services are expected to return to normal.

