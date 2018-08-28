Teams of land sheriffs tackling anti-social behaviour on trains to cut delays

Greater Anglia services faced disruption after track safety inspections. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Train operator Greater Anglia is undertaking a trial with its team of land sheriffs that could prevent hours of delays in East Anglia.

The train operator has invested in an additional 18 sheriffs to further improve safety and security for passengers while travelling on their trains.

The sheriffs have now been grouped into nine performance enhancement teams to see if an increased focus on certain types of anti-social behaviour can reduce more delays.

The teams main focus is to control and prevent anti-social behaviours that could lead to delayed trains at ‘hotspot’ locations such as London Liverpool Street, Tottenham Hale, Cheshunt Broxbourne, Norwich and certain intercity trains between Norwich and London.

One specific focus is to ensure that trains depart on time from Liverpool Street station by preventing things like doors being held open when the train is ready to depart.