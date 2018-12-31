Search

Advanced search

Rail passengers warned to expect disruption on services to and from Great Yarmouth

31 December, 2018 - 06:00
Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Trains to Great Yarmouth will be disrupted for the first week of the New Year due to engineering works.

No direct trains will run between Cantley, Reedham and Great Yarmouth from December 31 to January 4 due to resignalling works.

All Norwich to Great Yarmouth trains that previously operated via Cantley and Reedham will now go via Acle.

Customers from Cantley and Reedham wishing to travel to Great Yarmouth will need to travel to Brundall or Norwich and change trains for Great Yarmouth.

Greater Anglia has advised passengers that Journey times will be extended and recommended that people check its journey planner before travelling.

Disruption to train services on the main Norwich to London line will continue on Monday and Tuesday due to improvement works at Liverpool Street, with buses replacing trains from Ingatestone into the capital.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Couple who shed 15 stone supporting others to do the same

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham before losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Where to celebrate New Years Eve in Hertfordshire

New Years Eve events in Hertfordshire for 2019

Haunted locations in Hertfordshire: 10 spooky spots

St Albans Abbey reportedly has a few skeletons in the closet (photo: Ann Wuyts, Flickr, http://bit.ly/2ktLIuT)

8 perfect autumn pub walks in Hertfordshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

What’s on in Hertfordshire in December

#includeImage($article, 225)

Afternoon tea in Hertfordshire: 33 of the best

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Michael Bailey: Norwich City fuses, changes, a podium place and Lampard love-in – Six things learned from Derby defeat

Dennis Srbeny and Ben Godfrey digest Norwich City's sickening defeat to Derby County at Carrow Road. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ask the Expert: I’m self employed, do I need a workplace pension as well as a state pension?

Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists