Rail passengers warned to expect disruption on services to and from Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Trains to Great Yarmouth will be disrupted for the first week of the New Year due to engineering works.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

No direct trains will run between Cantley, Reedham and Great Yarmouth from December 31 to January 4 due to resignalling works.

All Norwich to Great Yarmouth trains that previously operated via Cantley and Reedham will now go via Acle.

Customers from Cantley and Reedham wishing to travel to Great Yarmouth will need to travel to Brundall or Norwich and change trains for Great Yarmouth.

Greater Anglia has advised passengers that Journey times will be extended and recommended that people check its journey planner before travelling.

Disruption to train services on the main Norwich to London line will continue on Monday and Tuesday due to improvement works at Liverpool Street, with buses replacing trains from Ingatestone into the capital.