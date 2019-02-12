Drivers warned of delays as police escort abnormal loads between coastal towns

Abnormal load passes through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

Drivers are being told to expect delays as a pair of abnormal loads are escorted between coastal towns.

Suffolk Police have issued the warning ahead of the loads being transported from Great Yarmouth to Commercial Road, Lowestoft on Thursday, February 21.

A police escort will join the abnormal loads as they travel between the towns at 9am and 12pm.

The routes will be as follows:

9am - Local Roads (Morton Peto Rd) - Edison Way - Gapton Hall Rd - A47 - A1117 - Millennium Way - Normanston Dr - Bridge Rd - Cotmer Rd - Tom Crisp Way - Horn Hill - Belvedere Rd - Station Square - Local Roads to Site.

12pm - Local Roads - Hewett Rd - Gapton Hall Rd - A12 - A143 - Church Rd - Middleton Rd - A12 - A1117 - Peto Way - Denmark Rd - A12 - Commercial Rd - Local Roads to Site.

A police spokesman added: “Delays can be expected along these routes”.