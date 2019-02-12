Search

Advanced search

Drivers warned of delays as police escort abnormal loads between coastal towns

PUBLISHED: 12:42 19 February 2019

Abnormal load passes through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass

Abnormal load passes through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

Drivers are being told to expect delays as a pair of abnormal loads are escorted between coastal towns.

Suffolk Police have issued the warning ahead of the loads being transported from Great Yarmouth to Commercial Road, Lowestoft on Thursday, February 21.

A police escort will join the abnormal loads as they travel between the towns at 9am and 12pm.

The routes will be as follows:

9am - Local Roads (Morton Peto Rd) - Edison Way - Gapton Hall Rd - A47 - A1117 - Millennium Way - Normanston Dr - Bridge Rd - Cotmer Rd - Tom Crisp Way - Horn Hill - Belvedere Rd - Station Square - Local Roads to Site.

12pm - Local Roads - Hewett Rd - Gapton Hall Rd - A12 - A143 - Church Rd - Middleton Rd - A12 - A1117 - Peto Way - Denmark Rd - A12 - Commercial Rd - Local Roads to Site.

A police spokesman added: “Delays can be expected along these routes”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Stranger Things tribute pops up in Norwich

You may see some Stranger Things in Norwich's Castle Mall at the moment. Photo: Submitted

Climate change activists demand South Norfolk Council declare climate emergency

Extinction Rebellion campaigners have called on South Norfolk Council to declare a climate emergency. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

‘We will all miss his stewardship and support’: Tributes flood in for former council chief executive

Malcolm Berridge speaking to pupils as part of the Stay Safe online scenario organised by Rotarians for Crucial Crew in Lowestoft, as about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learnt how to stay safe last year. Picture: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists