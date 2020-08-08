Video

Road could be temporarily closed due to Covid-19 restrictions

Temporary traffic management measures could be introduced as part of coronavirus restrictions in a coastal town.

Norfolk County Council is proposing to introduce temporary restrictions later this month on a section of St George’s Road.

The county council is proposing “temporary traffic management measures related to Covid-19 restrictions in the Borough of Great Yarmouth”.

A public notice states the restrictions proposed would see “the use by vehicles of St George’s Road from its junction with St Peters Road to its junction with Lancaster Road temporarily prohibited”.

It adds the temporary traffic management measures will be in place from August 22 to September 20, 2020.

Drivers will be able to use the alternative route via St Peters Road, Marine Parade and Lancaster Road.

The public notice adds that if any vehicle contravenes this Temporary Order a penalty charge would be payable.