Problem bridge to close again for four nights next week

PUBLISHED: 11:35 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 15 November 2020

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

A problem bridge in a coastal town will be closed again for four nights next week for maintenance work.

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth. Photo: ArchantHaven Bridge, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant

Haven Bridge, in Great Yarmouth, will be closed eastbound from Monday, November 16 to Thursday, November 19, from 8pm to 6am each night.

The work will repair loose areas of blockwork on the bridge deck surface, and follows test lifts of the 90-year-old bridge earlier this week.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane, but pedestrian access over the bridge will be unaffected.

The diversion route for traffic will be via A1243 Pasteur Road, A12 (via Breydon Bridge), A149 Acle New Road and B1141 North Quay.

Norfolk County Council said it wanted to thank people for their patience while the work is carried out.

The bridge has been unable to lift for some time, blocking access for larger vessels due to an electrical fault.

The council said a more major upgrade to modern standards worth £1.2m will resolve many issues caused by ageing/failing equipment.

