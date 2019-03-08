Search

Greater Anglia urges rail users not to travel due to flooding on train lines

PUBLISHED: 12:25 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 06 October 2019

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Greater Anglia

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Greater Anglia

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Norwich and Lowestoft have been cancelled due to flooding.

Due to the torrential rain across the county, the railway line between Brundall and Brundall Gardens has flooded.

Despite replacement buses being ordered, Greater Anglia has said it is yet to receive bus times because of the poor road conditions, and is urging people travelling to wait for the weather to improve.

Jonathon Denby, head of corporate affairs, said: "Because of the flooding we advise anybody who can make journeys later to do so and wait for the water to recede but clearly at the moment it is absolutely torrential.

"We have ordered replacements buses but the conditions are awful on the roads as well so we are not sure how long they will take to arrive, but hopefully we can get them running soon."

