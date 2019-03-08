Cycling festival road closures

Britain''s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions Picture: British Cycling Archant

The nation's biggest cycling event, the Great British Cycling Festival, is arriving in Norfolk this week. Here's all you need to know about which roads will be closed.

The prestigious HSBC UK | National Championships will see some of Britain's best cyclists battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions, and to receive the coveted winners jerseys.

To deliver this large-scale cycling event, there will be a series of road closures in place around the county. Please see more information below about each event:

National Championships - Time Trial

Date: Thursday, June 27

Location: Start and Finish in Sandringham Estate

The Time Trial event will see cyclists set off individually from the Sandringham Estate, as they each battle to achieve the fastest time over the assigned course.

Due to the nature of a Time Trial, event organisers have to implement full road closures along the route, which will be managed by a Traffic Management contractor and the Police. Road closures across most of the route will be for a maximum of 30-45 minutes at a time, and roads will be opened as soon as possible.

A detailed timetable of road closures is available at https://gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/Road_Closures_Norfolk.php. Marshalls will take their stations approximately 30 mins before the stated closure times listed on the webpage, but will still allow local access and crossings up to the stated closure times.

The rolling road closures will affect the following locations: Anmer, Great Bircham, Bircham Newton, Docking, Fring, Shernborne, and Dersingham. The route map is available at http://www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/Time_Trials_HSBC_National_Championships.php



National Championships - Road Race

Date: Sunday, June 30

Location: St Peters Street, in front of City Hall

For the Road Race, a rolling road closure will be implemented and managed by the Police. A rolling road closure will move with the race outside of the city centre, which means closures will be in place for between 30-45 minutes at a maximum as riders progress along the route. Closures will be lifted as quickly as possible. You can view the expected arrival and departure times along the 100-mile route at https://gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/Road_Closures_Norfolk.php

The Road Race will start and finish in Norwich City Centre outside Norwich City Hall, and there will be a full road closure in place on a city centre circuit. The Elite Men will start at 9.00am and the Elite Women will start at 2.30pm.

A detailed Road Race route map is available to download from https://gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/pdf_downloads/BC_Norfolk_Routes_2019.pdf



Challenge 100 Sportive, and Norwich Let's Ride

Date: Sunday, June 30

Location: Chapelfield Gardens

The Norwich Let's Ride will see young cyclists and families take to traffic-free streets around a 1km and 3.75km route around the city centre. The Let's Ride will take place from 9.30am-12.30pm, however the city centre roads will be closed all day.

Affected roads around the circuit include: Theatre Street, Rampant Horse Street, Surrey Street, All Saint's Green, Red Lion Street, Castle Meadow, Upper King Street, Fye Bridge Street, Colegate, St George's Street, Palace Street, Exchange Street, Duke Street, St Peter's Street, and Chapelfield North and East. View the detailed map at https://gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/Road_Closures_Norfolk.php



Car parking

All city centre car parks will be open as usual, apart from the Chantry Car Park in the city centre. All Let's Ride and Sportive participants are encouraged to park as usual in the city's multistory car parks, or park in adjoining neighbourhoods and use the Pedalways to access the city centre. You can download a copy of the Norwich cycle map from https://www.norwich.gov.uk/info/20187/cycling/1312/pedalways/2



For the Challenge 100 Sportive, cyclists will be on open roads, so no road closures are in place for this event.