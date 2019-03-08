Search

Advanced search

Cycling festival road closures

PUBLISHED: 17:33 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 25 June 2019

Britain’'s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions Picture: British Cycling

Britain''s best cyclists will be battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions Picture: British Cycling

Archant

The nation's biggest cycling event, the Great British Cycling Festival, is arriving in Norfolk this week. Here's all you need to know about which roads will be closed.

The prestigious HSBC UK | National Championships will see some of Britain's best cyclists battling it out to be Time Trial and Road Race champions, and to receive the coveted winners jerseys.

To deliver this large-scale cycling event, there will be a series of road closures in place around the county. Please see more information below about each event:

National Championships - Time Trial

Date: Thursday, June 27

Location: Start and Finish in Sandringham Estate

The Time Trial event will see cyclists set off individually from the Sandringham Estate, as they each battle to achieve the fastest time over the assigned course.

Due to the nature of a Time Trial, event organisers have to implement full road closures along the route, which will be managed by a Traffic Management contractor and the Police. Road closures across most of the route will be for a maximum of 30-45 minutes at a time, and roads will be opened as soon as possible.

You may also want to watch:

A detailed timetable of road closures is available at https://gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/Road_Closures_Norfolk.php. Marshalls will take their stations approximately 30 mins before the stated closure times listed on the webpage, but will still allow local access and crossings up to the stated closure times.

The rolling road closures will affect the following locations: Anmer, Great Bircham, Bircham Newton, Docking, Fring, Shernborne, and Dersingham. The route map is available at http://www.gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/Time_Trials_HSBC_National_Championships.php



National Championships - Road Race

Date: Sunday, June 30

Location: St Peters Street, in front of City Hall

For the Road Race, a rolling road closure will be implemented and managed by the Police. A rolling road closure will move with the race outside of the city centre, which means closures will be in place for between 30-45 minutes at a maximum as riders progress along the route. Closures will be lifted as quickly as possible. You can view the expected arrival and departure times along the 100-mile route at https://gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/Road_Closures_Norfolk.php

The Road Race will start and finish in Norwich City Centre outside Norwich City Hall, and there will be a full road closure in place on a city centre circuit. The Elite Men will start at 9.00am and the Elite Women will start at 2.30pm.

A detailed Road Race route map is available to download from https://gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/pdf_downloads/BC_Norfolk_Routes_2019.pdf



Challenge 100 Sportive, and Norwich Let's Ride

Date: Sunday, June 30

Location: Chapelfield Gardens

The Norwich Let's Ride will see young cyclists and families take to traffic-free streets around a 1km and 3.75km route around the city centre. The Let's Ride will take place from 9.30am-12.30pm, however the city centre roads will be closed all day.

Affected roads around the circuit include: Theatre Street, Rampant Horse Street, Surrey Street, All Saint's Green, Red Lion Street, Castle Meadow, Upper King Street, Fye Bridge Street, Colegate, St George's Street, Palace Street, Exchange Street, Duke Street, St Peter's Street, and Chapelfield North and East. View the detailed map at https://gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/Road_Closures_Norfolk.php



Car parking

All city centre car parks will be open as usual, apart from the Chantry Car Park in the city centre. All Let's Ride and Sportive participants are encouraged to park as usual in the city's multistory car parks, or park in adjoining neighbourhoods and use the Pedalways to access the city centre. You can download a copy of the Norwich cycle map from https://www.norwich.gov.uk/info/20187/cycling/1312/pedalways/2



For the Challenge 100 Sportive, cyclists will be on open roads, so no road closures are in place for this event.

Most Read

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Callous’ puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Zoe Rushmer (left) and Michael Rushmer (right). Picture Facebook.

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Something about this car near illegal rave drew the attention of police

The car spotted by police near the rave over the weekend Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

‘It is silly and hurtful’ - Norwich reality star hits out at online trolls

Reanne Brown working on a campain for Sister Glam UK Credit: Kaylee Brown

‘Callous’ puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Zoe Rushmer (left) and Michael Rushmer (right). Picture Facebook.

It’s show time! Stage is set for the Royal Norfolk Show

Setting up at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 Clare Germany washing down Obi Wan from Church Farm Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists