Buses to be diverted in Norwich due to major cycling event

PUBLISHED: 13:47 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 26 June 2019

There will be bus diversions and limited services on the day of Let's Ride Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

There will be bus diversions and limited services on the day of Let's Ride Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Konect and First have revealed the diverted routes for city buses during The Great British Cycling Event, also known as Let's Ride Norwich.

Sunday, June 30 will see Norfolk host one of the UK's biggest cycling festivals and dozens of roads are set to close to accommodate participants.

The event includes elite races, a 100-mile sportive and a family cycle around Norwich.

In light of major road closures the bus services in the city on the day of the event are as follows:

Konect buses will operate the airport park and ride and the Thickthorn park and ride service will start earlier.

The first bus will depart sites at 7am and the last buses from Norwich will be at 5.15pm.

Due to road closures, route 501 will drop off and pick up at Norwich Bus Station only.

The airport service will operate every 20 minutes and Thickthorn will operate every 15 minutes.

Normal fares apply.

Due to road closures First buses will only stop at Norwich Bus Station.

First buses will not call at Anglia Square, Castle Meadow, Theatre Street or St Stephens Street.

Green line 14 buses will not go via the rail station, but will go past Carrow Road to the bus station.

