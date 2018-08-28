Search

Broken down train suspends west Norfolk rail services

PUBLISHED: 07:45 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 24 January 2019

A train arriving at King's Lynn Station. Rail services have been suspended betwen King's Lynn and Ely after a train broke down. Picture: Archant

© Archant Norfolk 2013

Rail services have been suspended in west Norfolk due to a broken down train.

Services between Ely and King’s Lynn were suspended at around 7.15am after a train broken down near Watlingham.

Greater Anglia said the 6.17am service from King’s Lynn to London Liverpool Street would “need to be rescued” after developing a fault.

Disruption is expected to last until around 10am.

Passengers are advised to check services before they travel at www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia.

