Search

Advanced search

Council receives £22m to spend on repairing Norfolk’s roads

PUBLISHED: 10:42 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 16 May 2020

The council will have more to spend on road maintenance and repairs. Photo: Sonya Duncan

The council will have more to spend on road maintenance and repairs. Photo: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

An extra £22m will be made available to Norfolk County Council to spend on the upkeep of the county’s roads.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon Parkin

The council is set to receive £22.3m from the Department for Transport, a higher sum than that given to any other local authority in the east of England.

Work to decide exactly how and where the money will be spent most effectively will begin soon, but the funds will be used to repair and maintain roads, bridges, pavements and cycle paths, as well as to improve drainage on some streets.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure on Norfolk County Council, said: “We can get a great deal done with this funding allocation, from repairing potholes to replacing surfaces that are showing signs of wear and tear and weather damage.

“While there’s been a lot less travelling for most of us recently, we always need good transport networks, for example to help emergency services, health and care workers and other key workers get where they need to go.

“Highways maintenance never stops just like many of these vital services.”

The funding will be added to the county council’s existing highways capital maintenance budget of £38.6m to be spent before the end of March 2021.

In 2018/19, the council fixed 7,741 pot holes, up from 5,861 the previous year.

You may also want to watch:

It has previously put that increase down to the Beast from the East, which brought wintry conditions in February and March 2018 and led to more potholes across the country. In response, the government gave the authority more than £16m to make repairs.

On Friday, it announced that highways works across Norfolk would resume, with all non-urgent schemes having been suspended in late March because of public health advice around coronavirus.

The council says it expects to receive the funding from the Department for Transport’s Pothole and Challenge Fund in the next few weeks.

Suffolk County Council has been given £15.6m, while the east of England as a whole has been given £88.6m.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Framework to ease Norwich out of lockdown revealed

A framework to bring Norwich out of lockdown has been revealed. Photo: Lauren Cope

Hundreds of homes and school could be built next to NDR

More than 500 homes could be built next to the Norwich NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

31 Norfolk restaurants, pubs and cafes which are now offering takeaways

Harry's burger bar in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police fine more than 300 people for ignoring lockdown rules

Police give out fines to people in Wells for not following coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Archant

Driver’s relief his children were not in car when rammed

The Bungay one-way system which Oliver Elton drove up the wrong way. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Framework to ease Norwich out of lockdown revealed

A framework to bring Norwich out of lockdown has been revealed. Photo: Lauren Cope

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Heise and Srbeny could be in action as Germany leads football’s restart

Philip Heise, in pre-season action against Schalke during pre-season last year, could be back in competitive action on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Driver’s relief his children were not in car when rammed

The Bungay one-way system which Oliver Elton drove up the wrong way. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Teenager took her own life after inquest of close friend

Sinead Storey took her own life after attending the inquest of her friend Mia Titheridge (pictured) Picture: Tori Titheridge
Drive 24