Delays warning ahead of emergency repair works

Anglian Water is set to carry out emergency repair work on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as repair work is set to be carried out overnight on a busy road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes as Anglian Water carries out emergency repair work on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Lowestoft.

The "out of hours" work is set to be carried out between 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday, December 4) and 6am on Thursday, December 5.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place outside 56 to 58 Gorleston Road to "repair a rattling manhole cover in the carriageway."

With traffic restrictions on Gorleston Road, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation at the scene.

It states: "To excavate and reinstate to repair manhole in carriageway - Out of hours working after 19:00," along with other associated works.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.