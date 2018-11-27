Video

No no no! Giant inflatable Santa causes traffic chaos

An inflatable Santa blocking Cromwell Road in Wisbech. Photo: Muhammad Fareed Muhammad Fareed

A huge inflatable Father Christmas blocked a road and caused long travel delays in Wisbech this aftertoon.

The giant Christmas decoration is believed to have fallen from the lorry that was transporting it.

Muhammad Fareed captured video of the inflatable blocking one side of Cromwell Road in Wisbech at around 1.30pm.

Cars were unable to move past it without traffic in the other lane stopping to accommodate them.

