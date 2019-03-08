Drivers face delays as 40m tall crane travels through town

The crane will be travelling from Peterson UK in South Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Google

Drivers travelling through Great Yarmouth face delays on Wednesday morning as a giant crane makes its way through the town.

Norfolk Police said the 6m wide, 38m long and 40m tall crane - which weighs around 140,000kg - will move from Peterson UK in South Denes Road to Tent Yard at 9.30am.

The abnormal load will travel with a police escort along South Denes Road to reach the destination.

Officers have warned motorists to expect delays along the route.

