Warning of possible delays as gas works are carried out

Drivers could face delays as gas works are carried out for two weeks.

The work is set to take place on the A47 High Street in Lowestoft and at nearby Compass Street with the works scheduled to last for a couple of weeks.

With Cadent carrying out the work between Monday, July 15 and July 26, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states: "Cadent are carrying out essential gas maintenance in the road to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

"This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents."

The works are due to take place on the junction of both roads.

