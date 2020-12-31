Delays warning ahead of works near to high school

Drivers are being warned of possible delays as work is carried out on a busy road.

The warning comes as Cadent is set to carry out gas works on Kirkley Run in Lowestoft, close to the high school grounds.

The works are being carried out over three days next month between Tuesday, January 14 and Thursday, January 16.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the gas works will be taking place "in the carriageway outside East Point Academy on Kirkley Run".

Throughout the works two-way traffic control signals will be in operation as the gas works are carried out "in nearside carriageway," according to Cadent.

